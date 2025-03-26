$835,000 OK’d for Westbrook Road improvements

A bond ordinance appropriating $835,000 for improvements of Westbrook Road was approved at the Township Council meeting March 19.

Council members also approved an ordinance authorizing the township to charge a one-way fare of $2 for transportation services effective July 1.

Councilman Matthew Conlon noted that the ordinance will not increasing the current fare.

Other ordinances approved:

• Set pay ranges for a variety of temporary, part-time and seasonal employees.

• Prohibit parking on the entire length of Burr Court and on parts of Lambert Road.

The council introduced a proposed ordinance that would require an annual permit for open burning at single-family homes, duplexes or townhouses for recreational purposes.

Councilman Dave Marsden said there would be no fee for the permit but an inspection by the New Jersey Forest Fire Service would be required before it is issued.

Township administrator Bill Senande pointed out that the Forest Fire Service requires a permit for burning in fire pits and outdoor fireplaces so the proposed ordinance would match state law.

Violating the proposed ordinance could be punished by a fine up to $1,500 or imprisonment not exceeding 90 days or both.

”It just seems really excessive to me,” Councilman Michael Chazukow said.

He abstained and Councilman Kevin Goodsir voted against introduction of the ordinance.

Other proposed ordinances:

• Would prohibit overnight parking by some commercial vehicles.

• Would change the insurance coverage required as part of a film permit.

Public hearings and final votes on the proposed ordinances will be April 2.

Other resolutions approved:

• Award a contract not to exceed $250,000 to Riverview Paving of Hackettstown for road resurfacing.

• Accept a grant not to exceed $25,000 from the Highlands Council for a Housing Element and Fair Share Plan.

Conlon proposed that the township’s Economic Development Commission (EDC) include a person designated by the Chamber of Commerce as a voting member.

He said the chamber, which has grown to 112 members, has provided a representative who has attended most EDC meetings and been active in its work promoting local businesses in recent years.

Mayor Michele Dale reported on behalf of Councilwoman Ada Erik that the first monthly cleanup by volunteers collected 190 bags of trash from Canister and Reservoir roads.

Erik was absent from the meeting.