9/11 victims remembered

WEST MILFORD. Speakers recall the pain caused by the terrorist attacks and the unity of the following days.

West Milford /
| 18 Sep 2024 | 10:28
    Two West Milford police officers place a wreath by the 9/11 Monument in front of the municipal building during a memorial ceremony Wednesday evening, Sept. 11. (Photos by Kathy Shwiff)
    Gillian Rasp sings the National Anthem during the ceremony.
    Boy Scouts and veterans salute during the ceremony as residents and council members hold candles.
    Residents’ candles are lit.
    Police officers carry a wreath to the 9/11 Monument during the ceremony.
    Joseph Smolinski and Jess Pritchett play bagpipes during the ceremony.
    Cyndy Taylor sings ‘America the Beautiful.’
    Mayor Michele Dale speaks during the ceremony.
    The Rev. Christopher Doyle gives the closing prayer.
    Gillian Rasp sings the National Anthem during the ceremony. At right is Mayor Michele Dale.
    Cyndy Taylor sings ‘America the Beautiful.’
    Taps is played during the ceremony.
    The 9/11 Monument lists the names of five residents who were killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Residents, veterans, Boy Scouts and first-responders gathered for a ceremony to remember those killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks Wednesday evening, Sept. 11.

Mayor Michele Dale read the names of five residents killed in the attacks: Jean Caviasco DePalma, Jeremy Glick, T.J. Hargrave, Father Mychal Judge and Michael Zinzi and of three residents killed in the wars that followed: Marines LCpl. Brian Perrillo, Army Staff Sgt. Jason Butkus and Army Sgt. Eric Hernandez.

Referring to the nearly 3,000 people killed in the attacks, Dale said, “Each of them had a story, a family and a life that was abruptly and tragically cut short. Their absence is a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment with those that we love.

”We also recognize the bravery and sacrifice of the first-responders who rushed into danger to save lives and the countless others who faced the unimaginable adversity. ... Their actions remind us of this extraordinary strength found in ordinary people and the profound impact of compassionate service.”

She also recalled the unity and resilience seen after the attacks. “In the darkest moments, we saw communities come together, not only to rebuild but to reaffirm the values that define us: courage, compassion, and an unyielding commitment to justice and freedom.”

During the closing prayer, the Rev. Christopher Doyle of the West Milford Presbyterian Church recalled that 2,976 people from 93 countries were killed in the attacks in New York, at the Pentagon in Washington and on United Airlines Flight 93, which crashed in a field in western Pennsylvania.

”Today, a shocking 23 years later, we pause to remember that moment of horror and we pray for those left scarred by those terrible events,” he said.

“We remember the pain we felt. We recall the bereavement and bitterness of the aftermath, and we remember that you are a God of redemption and restoration. Help us forgive those who caused so much trauma so that we may find release in that forgiveness.”