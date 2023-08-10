9 cases of Legionnaires’ disease confirmed in Passaic County

The New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) is investigating a possible cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in residents of municipalities in Passaic and Bergen counties.

Residents who develop symptoms suggestive of Legionnaires’ disease are urged to seek medical evaluation.

As of Aug. 4, NJDOH has been notified of nine confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease among Passaic County residents and one case in a neighboring Bergen County municipality.

The onset of symptoms for these cases occurred between May 27 and Aug. 1. Reports were submitted to NJDOH between June 6 and Aug. 4.

NJDOH is working with the local health departments in Passaic and Bergen counties to investigate the cases and any potential sources of infection.

In late July, NJDOH alerted local health departments, health-care providers and other public health partners in the area regarding the elevated number of reported cases.

This is the same general region that experienced an increase in cases last winter. At that time, an investigation did not determine a common cause. The investigation is ongoing.

“Early diagnosis is key to effectively treating Legionnaires’ disease,” said Dr. Kaitlan Baston, the state’s acting health commissioner.

“Although the risk of contracting Legionnaires’ disease if you live in or have recently visited Passaic or Bergen counties remains low, individuals who develop pneumonia-like/respiratory symptoms should visit their health-care provider immediately to be evaluated.”

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia (lung infection) caused by bacteria called Legionella. Symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease are similar to those of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses, such as flu. They can include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle aches and headaches.

If Legionnaires’ disease is suspected, only tests ordered by a doctor can confirm the diagnosis.

Although Legionnaires’ disease is a serious illness, it is treatable with antibiotics.

As it can take up to two weeks for symptoms to develop, NJDOH recommends that those who develop these symptoms within two weeks of visiting Passaic or Bergen counties seek medical attention.

It is rare for healthy people exposed to Legionella to develop Legionnaires’ disease. However, people older than 50, especially those who smoke or have medical conditions, including weakened immune systems, chronic lung disease or other chronic health conditions, are at increased risk for Legionnaires’ disease if exposed.

Legionnaires’ disease is not transmissible from person to person. People can get Legionnaires’ disease by breathing in aerosolized (small droplets of) water containing Legionella bacteria.

Aerosolized water can come from cooling towers (used in air-conditioning systems for large buildings and industrial purposes), hot tubs, cooling water misters, decorative fountains and plumbing systems.

Home air-conditioning units (either central or in-window) do not use water to cool and are not a risk for Legionella growth. In rare instances, individuals may become sick when water containing Legionella is aspirated into the lungs while drinking (“goes down the wrong pipe”), particularly among those with swallowing difficulties.

NJDOH receives approximately 250 to 375 reports of Legionnaires’ disease each year and works closely with local health departments to investigate potential sources of infection.