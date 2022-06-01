A baby grand piano has a new home at the West Milford Township Library

The West Milford Township Library is the happy recipient of a very generous donation from Carolyn Ott, a member of the Friends of the Library. Carolyn happily donated the piano to the library in honor of her late husband, Douglas Ott. Dr. Joan Oberer, president of the Library Board of Trustees, graciously accepted the donation. Doug Ott had served as both president and vice president of the Library Board of Trustees and as treasurer of the Friends of the West Milford Township Library for several years.

Father and son piano movers, Dave and Mike Kunis, from Kunis Piano Movers, in Wyckoff, NJ, moved the Kawai grand piano on May 25 to the West Milford Township Library. The piano traveled from the residence of Carolyn Ott, in West Milford, to the library. Carolyn has lived in West Milford for 55 years with her husband Doug Ott, who passed away two years ago. They were both members of the Friends of the West Milford Township Library and other community organizations in West Milford.

Interim Library Director Sara Cassaro helped the movers to find the best location to feature the piano. It is located in the upstairs library atrium and will be used on a regular basis for the enjoyment of all West Milford Township residents.

Over the years, Carolyn and Doug, as active members of the Friends of the West Milford Township Library, helped in many fundraising activities. Carolyn Ott is still a very active member, serving as Member-at-Large on the Friend’s Board.

The Friends of the West Milford Township Library is a registered 501c3 non-profit organization, made up of local residents. The Friends hold many fundraising activities and events throughout the year to help support the library.