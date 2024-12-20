A century of service

In the early 1920s, West Milford’s Greenwood Forest area experienced disastrous fires at the legendary Brown’s Hotel, Kidd’s Landing and Thorn’s store.

Residents tried to douse them with buckets of water, but the flames won out.

Those losses, along with the lack of adequate fire protection, inspired several business owners and residents to form the Greenwood Forest Fire Company on Oct. 31, 1924. It was the first West Milford fire company incorporated by the State of New Jersey.

One hundred years later, Greenwood Forest Fire Company #3 continues as a not-for-profit, all-volunteer association that protects life and property - along with five other fire companies in West Milford.

“Besides being the oldest fire company in the town, Greenwood Forest Fire Company #3 serves the largest area in the township, and in recent years, we’ve been the busiest in West Milford,” said Chief Keith Weber.

“Firefighting and our company have come a long way in 100 years. At the turn of the century, the only fire protection for this area was residents with buckets. We’ve had thousands of local, dedicated volunteers come through our doors and serve over the years.

“While many things have changed, what hasn’t changed is the commitment to serve our community and pride in our company. We’re one big family. We love what we do.”

First firehouse

After incorporation in 1924, a small piece of property on Greenwood Lake Road was donated to the fire company in 1925 with the caveat that it be maintained as a firehouse.

The property and $2,300 was donated by Sophie Weinhardt. The money was used to build a single-story firehouse that served for the next 26 years.

Also in 1925, the company accepted the delivery of a new Brockway fire engine. It carried two hose reels, three large soda and acid tanks, extension and scaling ladders, small foam and chemical extinguishers, lights, lanterns and two dozen folding canvas pails.

The first fire alarm system was several fire gongs, which were old locomotive wheel shoes placed in various locations. A heavy hammer was used to sound an alarm.

Early in 1927, funds were raised from an ice carnival on Greenwood Lake and a bazaar to purchase a siren.

In 1928, Mrs. Weinhardt purchased a 1919 Reo pumper from the Mountain View Fire Company and donated it to the Greenwood Forest Fire Company. The company then solicited donations for the purchase of 1,000 feet of hose for the pumper.

Soon thereafter, a Ladies Auxiliary was formed to support fundraising, events and other activities.

In 1940, with the need for larger quarters, a committee was appointed to get facts and figures on nearby property. Herman Siemer Jr., the committee chairman, donated the money to buy one acre from Ringwood Co.

50th anniversary

The current firehouse, built in the 1950s, is on County Route 511 in Hewitt. It has seen many changes and renovations.

In the 50th anniversary book published in 1974, Chief Edmund Baker wrote, “As the years pass, it is all too easy to forget the contributions of these men, but, if it had not been for these firemen, we would not at this time enjoy our present reputation and prestige.”

Mike Spoelstra, current president and former chief, is a 25-year veteran of the company.

The recent Jennings Creek wildfires as well as the Kanouse wildfires last year were among the largest fires fought by Company #3, the West Milford Fire Department and other agencies, he pointed out.

“Every fire is a big fire, and any incoming call is a serious call. We must be ready for anything. Today, we face situations with chemicals, hazardous materials and situations that are very dangerous. The training and requirements we have are rigorous but in a good way. It’s for our protection and those we serve.

“Over the years, our brotherhood and sisterhood has grown - that’s our difference: our people. We’re volunteers, committed and well-trained, and serving our community and each other is what we swore an oath to do.”

First woman joins

Carin MacIntosh was the first woman to join Company #3, in 1994. Now retired, she also became the first female lieutenant.

Lt. Kathryn ‘Kat’ Weber, wife of Keith Weber, is a 17-year veteran of the company.

“Our family has long been involved in firefighting,” she said. “I follow my mom and father, who is now deceased, and my older brother. I’m proud of our family service.”

Rileigh Slufik, the newest female volunteer, joined in October.

“Volunteering is personally very rewarding and satisfying. Our lady firefighters are no different from the guys, we’re a team,” she said.

“We have the same requirements and do the same jobs. I’m aware of the danger but don’t think about it. Our training is good. I do my job and do what our officers say.”

Lt. Weber echoes the sentiment, noting, “We don’t think of ourselves as ladies or a different class of firefighters. We treat everyone the same and look out for and help each other.

“Reflecting on our 100th anniversary, I think about all volunteers and contributors who have sustained Greenwood Forest Fire Company over the years - from start to today,” she said.

“It’s beyond moral support. It’s keeping our doors open with donations and events as we pay for a lot ourselves: mortgage, utilities, certain equipment and more. It’s amazing that the company and community have been able to keep this going for a full century.

“We’re extremely grateful for the support of our township government, which funds essential firefighting gear as well as our trucks, which can cost a half-million to a million dollars each. Without that support, there’s no way a volunteer fire department can keep its doors open.”

Mayor Michele Dale said the township fully funds vehicles and equipment, personal protection gear, a yearly stipend for each member, repairs and maintenance, gas, and insurance for all six fire departments and the First Aid Squad. West Milford also funds the Length of Service Award Program (LOSAP) and provides direct aid, which the Township Council increased in 2023 after more than 20 years without an adjustment.

“The Greenwood Forest Fire Company’s 100th anniversary is a testament to a century of dedication, courage and service to our community. Their unwavering commitment to protecting West Milford’s residents and natural landscapes is truly inspiring,” Dale said.

“On behalf of our community, I extend heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to the Greenwood Forest Fire Company for their incredible contributions over the past 100 years.”

100th anniversary dinner

On Nov. 16, company members were joined by local officials and friends at Cibo e Vino Ristorante to commemorate the 100th anniversary; there were about 75 attendees.

“Our 100th anniversary dinner was an opportunity to celebrate the past and present of Greenwood Forest Fire Department,” Chief Weber said. “It was an awesome event. Wonderful people. Pure pride. We made it: the first fire company in town to get to 100 years.”

He pointed out that while the company has not suffered any line-of-duty deaths in its 100 years, Edward Steines started in and for 17 years served as chief of Greenwood Forest Fire Company #3 before becoming commissioner of the West Milford Fire Department. Steines died of a heart attack after responding to a train fire in Hardyston on Aug. 15, 2023.

As for the future, Weber and his officers aim to continue to serve and grow.

“We’ll adapt to changes as we’ve done, keep up with training and preparedness, support our volunteers, seek new members, and connect with the community to help with our goals.

“The secret is keeping high morale. We’re brothers and sisters doing great things for our West Milford community, a family. That’s what has kept us going over the last century. That’s what will keep Greenwood Forest Fire Company #3 going into the future.”