Visitors are invited to the Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave., each evening in December for a glimpse of Christmas past.

From 5 and 9 p.m., the Creamery is lit up so people can peek through the windows and see how the holiday used to be celebrated.

Holiday music will accompany games of “I Spy the Night Before Christmas.” Clement Clarke Moore’s famous poem is posted with a list of the items to be found.

A few items were added to this year’s exhibit, including another room.

The list also is posted online at wallischhomestead.org

Wally, the Wallisch cow, will move to another location within the display each Thursday.

If you spot him, send an email with the date, his location and your name to be entered into a drawing for a pair of 2024 Music Festival tickets.

Send the email to wallischhomestead@gmail.com