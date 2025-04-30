Aerobatic pilot dies in crash

Rob Holland, a famed aerobatic pilot who wowed airshow crowds and championship judges with tight spirals, meticulous loops and inventive sequences in the sky, has died in a plane crash. He was 50.

Holland died Thursday, April 24 while landing his custom-built, single-seat aircraft at Joint-Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Va., in preparation for an upcoming airshow at the military installation.

The plane was making a normal landing and was not conducting aerobatic maneuvers, National Transportation Safety Board investigator Dan Boggs said at a news conference Friday, April 25.

The crash remains under investigation.

Holland’s death was confirmed by his official Facebook page, Rob Holland Aerosports, and by Jim Bourke, president of the International Aerobatic Club, for which Holland served as vice president.

Holland, who had been part of recent New Jersey Air Shows at the Greenwood Lake Airport in West Milford, was probably the best-known airshow pilot and the winningest competitor in aerobatic contests, Bourke said.

The airborne competitions could be compared to figure skating for the required grace, precision and discipline but with punishing gravitational forces.

“I flew against him many times, and, like a lot of people, I couldn’t beat him,” said Bourke, who was Holland’s friend, rival and teammate on the U.S. Unlimited Aerobatic Team. “They didn’t have anyone who could beat him. He was just that good.”

Holland won 12 consecutive U.S. National Aerobatic Championships, which was a record, according to his website. He also racked up five world Freestyle Aerobatic Championships and a prestigious award for showmanship from the International Council of Airshows.

He was known for inventing new maneuvers that no one saw before, Bourke said. One of them was his famous “frisbee” that rotated his 1,200-pound plane horizontally while the “inverted frisbee” pulled off the same maneuver upside down.