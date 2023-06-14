Air show crowd tops 37,000

The Greenwood Lake Air Show, in its 14th year, delivered thrills, excitement and entertainment to more than 37,000 people - 2,000 more than last year.

Tim Wagner, chairman of the air show, said it brought some of the world’s best aerobatic performers, along with new and vintage aircraft to West Milford. It also featured the only nighttime event in the Northeast with aerial pyrotechnics, streaming lights and musical entertainment.

The Greenwood Lake Air Show is the first air show to use lasers in a night show.

“Ghost Writer” Nathan Hammond brightened the night sky in a graceful ballet with more than 200 pounds of pyrotechnics and 4,000 brilliant LED lights.

The four-ship Aeroshell Aerobatic Team, one of the most sought-after civilian acts in the industry, flew their World Ward II Trainer T-6 Texans in tight aerial maneuvers.

Tom Larkin flew his Sub Sonex Jet; Rob Holland demonstrated his famous freestyle aerobatics; and airshow veteran Buck Roetman in his modified Pitts S2S performed maneuvers with his 375+-horsepower Lycoming engine.

Airythmia performed free forms of flight both day and night, and historic World War II aircraft took to the sky.

The large crowd enjoyed flyovers by the U.S. Air Force C-17 Globe Master 514th Air Mobility Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard and KC-135, 108th Air Refueling Wing.

On the ground, Jerry McCart returned to the air show with his “Homewrecker” 375-mph triple engine jet-powered Semi-Truck, with more than 36,000 horsepower produced from 18,000 pounds of thrust.

Pietsch’s debut

Renowned air-show performer Ken Pietsch of Minot, N.D., made his Greenwood Lake Air Show debut, flying his 1940s vintage 800-pound interstate Cadet.

Since 1973, he has performed aerobatic and comedy routines for millions of people at more than 400 shows across the nation.

“It’s exciting to fly at the Greenwood Lake Air Show,” Pietsch said in an interview Thursday, June 8. “I’m very impressed by what I’ve seen so far in West Milford, the people here and at the airfield. Tim (Wagner) and his team pull together a great air show with outstanding performers from around the nation, the world and locally.”

Pietsch executes three storied acts, including a dead-stick routine during which he shuts off his engine at 6,000 feet and a rooftop landing on a moving recreational vehicle.

“Kent pushes the limit of what you can do with an airplane,” Wagner said after the show. “He thrilled our audience, and it was exciting to bring him to our air show for the first time.”

Pietsch started flying in 1967 at age 16, gained his pilot’s license at 17 and earned his commercial license at 18. He has flown air ambulance and charter flights as well as commercial and passenger aircraft.

“People are always worried about an engine quitting. My dead-stick routine shows them airplanes can land and fly without power and land just like a glider. It’s the wings that do it. That doesn’t matter if it’s in A320 or small-propeller planes ... . It’s about educating, confidence and safety.

“I want to show what our aircraft can do and what we can do in the air. I love flying and what I do. I try to make it exciting, entertaining and fun for all.”

Announcer returns

Indianapolis-based Luke Carrico was the air-show announcer for his third time (in 2019, 2022 and 2023); this is one of 20 air shows he’s doing in the United States and internationally this year.

“Tim Wagner and (the) team here do it right,” he said. “I’ve been very impressed too with the pilots in the area. There are many air shows across the nation and the world, and the show here with the exceptional talent it attracts and unique events, including the night show, is one of the best.

“West Milford has a very unique setting with its proximity and close-up action for the audience, which is very different from other shows, including military air shows where (the) audience is generally far from the flying.

“As a pilot and part of the industry, I want to help entertain, inform and inspire the audience,” Carrico said. “Interest in flying and planes is universal. It’s fulfilling to teach people about flying and safety, and maybe there’s a young person in the audience who might become inspired to take flying lessons toward becoming a pilot one day.”

Better each year

A self-imposed challenge for Wagner is to make each Greenwood Lake Air Show better than the previous one.

“We’re in a unique setting, have built a great following among audiences and professionals, and want to share our great passion for flying,” he said. “We owe it to our fans and franchise to always improve, bring in new performances and attractions, and make the show even better every year.”

A 28-year resident of West Milford, Wagner and his wife, Daina, have two adult children, Tyler and Ashley. He previously served on the Township Council.

The Federal Aviation Administration in 2010 presented Wagner with an achievement award in recognition of his efforts to promote the FAA Safety Team Mission.

“In addition to providing a weekend of spectacular fun and entertainment, part of our mission is to educate people about flying, safety, aircraft and what planes can do – and how to do it right,” he said.

“It’s also very special and a privilege to have seen the Greenwood Lake Air Show become a vital part of the West Milford community and business ecosystem and to showcase our town to so many visitors.

He thanked the performers, vendors and air show team as well as township police and firefighters and the audience.

“It’s good for aviation, West Milford and our area, and great fun and memorable for people of all ages. A promise: Next year will be even better,” he added.