The folks at Humor Me Farm, located at 50 Clinton Road, Newfoundland, are mourning the loss of their beloved alpaca, Ukulele. In memory of him, the farm is opening its doors for a free day on the farm this Sunday, July 17, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

While no appointment is necessary, the farm asks any visitors to wear close-toed shoes, since you will be walking in the field with the alpacas. Feed for the alpacas will be available with a donation.

Ukulele passed away in June due to an infection. IN a social media post at the time, the farm said, “We are all missing him very much as he was a favorite of many. We plan to have a Memorial Day soon, which will be free to the public to come hang out with the alpacas and learn more about alpacas and remember Ukulele and his smile.”

Humor Me Farm specializes in specialize in alpaca and angora fiber related products. It also breeds French and English angora rabbits, and sells organic eggs. More information can be found at humormefarm.weebly.com.