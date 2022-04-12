Annual West Milford First Aid Squad Town-Wide Confidential Shredding Fundraiser

The Annual West Milford First Aid Squad Confidential Shredding Fundraiser will be located at the West Milford First Aid Squad building, 619 Ridge Rd. A paper grocery bag full will be $6 each, and a standard paper box full will be $10 each. Early bird drop-off is available on Sunday, May 1, 11 a.m. -2 p.m.

The First Aid Squad thanks this year’s sponsors - Marilyn Lichtenberg, Czarnecki Accounting in Hewitt, Skytop Recycling in West Milford, Coppola in Ringwood, Mountain Lakes Auto Wash in Hewitt, BSE Mechanical in Ringwood and Jessie’s Kettle in Hewitt.

Visit www.facebook.com/WMFAS for upcoming events.

If you have any questions on any event call us at 973-826-0572.

--