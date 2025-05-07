Antiques fair attracts 1,000

Nearly 1,000 people attended the JC’s Vintage & Antique Market Fair on Sunday, April 27 at the Wallisch Homestead, according to an estimate by Michael Van Hooker, president of the Friends of Wallisch Homestead.

It was the first such event held there. Another is scheduled Sunday, Sept. 7.

The Friends group received $1,650 from the event, which included an appraiser, Jon Felz of RZM Fine Arts & Antiques, and four food trucks.

Among the items for sale were antique toys, glassware, signs and historic ads, Petroliana, crafts and tools.

George Langberg performed music from the 1970s through the 2000s.