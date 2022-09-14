Area ambulance/EMS companies merge services

The West Milford Township First Aid Squad and the Upper Greenwood Lake Volunteer Ambulance Company (UGLVAC) recently announced that they would be merging their services, partly due to a volunteer shortage.

“UGLVAC has been proudly serving our community since 1995 and has spent those years responding to emergencies, standing by at events, and working in the community to make it a safer place for the residents of our town,” the volunteer ambulance company said in an announcement. “Our current active volunteers have been working round the clock to try and keep our squad running, all while keeping up with their everyday responsibilities of family and work, and we are truly grateful but, in recent years, there has been a severe lack of volunteers to help us assist the community, making it extremely difficult to cover the hours needed. Because of this, we have decided to merge our services with the West Milford First Aid Squad.”

The announcement noted that the two agencies often work together to serve the community anyway, and merging those services will help provide more comprehensive coverage while also easing the stress placed on the volunteers.

“We will still be responding to emergencies, ad we will still be a presence in our community, but instead of working as two separate entities, we will be responding as one.”

Of course, both agencies are still seeking volunteers and general support. If anyone is interested in volunteering, they are asked to contact the agency at wm1staid@optimum.net or visit wmfas.org.