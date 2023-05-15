Art show is this weekend at Wallisch Homestead

The Friends of Wallisch Homestead (FOWH) have planned a number of events for the 10th anniversary season.

Artists are invited to register now for the art show on May 20-21. FOWH members are invited to meet the artists at a reception Friday evening, May 19.

The art show is free and open to the public.

Starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, yoga classes with Viola will begin on the homestead’s lawn. Classes will be held in the barn in case of rain.

No experience is necessary. Participants are encouraged to bring a blanket or mat and wear comfortable clothing.

The fee for the class is $10.

Corn hole enthusiasts are invited to sign up now for the third annual Corn Hole Tournament on June 3.

Teams of two can participate. The cost is $40 per person.

The first-place team will receive a cash prize.

The tournament will follow the American Organization Corn Hole Rules with double elimination rounds.

Participants and spectators are welcome.

Back by popular demand, the drum circle will be held on the second Tuesday of June, July and August. It is free and open to the public.

Bring a drum or Tupperware filled with dried beans to join in the relaxing and meditative experience.

The West Milford Camera Club will have an exhibit June 10-11.

Also, the Friends of the Library are moving their summer Monday night concert series to the Homestead.

The first barn dance, a night of square and line dancing, is scheduled Oct 7.

For information about all events, go online to wallischhomestead.org

The Wallisch Homestead is at 65 Lincoln Ave. Friends of Wallisch Homestead is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preservation of the Wallisch Homestead for use by the community for open space and cultural, educational and recreational use.