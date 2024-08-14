Auditions added for ‘Finding Nemo Jr.’

The West Milford Players has added more auditions for ”Finding Nemo Jr.”

They will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 amd Thursday, Aug. 22 on the second floor of the West Milford Public Library, 1470 Union Valley Road.

The theater company is auditioning those ages 8-17. They should come prepared to sing a song of their choice with tracks or a cappella. They also will be asked to read sides.

Callbacks by request only will be Friday, Aug. 23.

The show will be performed Nov. 8-9 and 15-17.

For information, call Lydia at 973-917-9670 or Erika at 973-670-7942.