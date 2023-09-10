Auditions this week for ‘Elf Jr.: The Musical’

The West Milford Players are auditioning children and teens, age 9-17, for roles in “Elf Jr.: The Musical” from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 and Thursday, Sept. 14.

The auditions will be at the West Milford Township Public Library, 1470 Union Valley Road.

The show dates are Dec. 1-2 and 8-9.

Those interested should come prepared to sing a song from the show or a song of your choosing. Sides will be provided. Wear comfortable shoes for dancing and movement.

For information, call Erika at 973-670-4972.