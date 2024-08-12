Auditions this week for ‘Finding Nemo Jr.’

The West Milford Players will hold auditions for ”Finding Nemo Jr.” this week on the second floor of the West Milford Public Library, 1470 Union Valley Road.

The theater company is auditioning those ages 8-17. They should come prepared to sing a song of their choice with tracks or a cappella. They also will be asked to read sides.

Auditions will be 6:30 to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12 and Tuesday Aug. 13.

Callbacks will be Wednesday, Aug. 14.

The show will be performed Nov. 8-9 and 15-17.

For information, call Lydia at 973-917-9670 or Erika at 973-670-7942.