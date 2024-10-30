Author writes fairy tale for adults

We find inspiration for writing from numerous sources.

For Hewitt resident Laurie Hoppe-Ringer, an intense dream in 1989 led her to record it afterward.

The memory was so powerful that she began adding details, culminating 35 years later in a full-fledged fantasy fiction novel called “Ehldhaivehn,” published by Trilogy Christian Publishing, a subsidiary of the TBN television network.

She recently donated copies of the novel to local libraries, including in West Milford.

“The West Milford Township Library is thankful that Ms. Hoppe-Ringer donated her new book to our library,” said Karyn Gost, the library director. “We love local authors and are happy to include Ms. Hoppe-Ringer’s fantasy fiction novel in our Local Author section, located on the first floor of the library.

“West Milford Township Library invites all members of the community to browse this selection of materials written by your neighbors. Who knows? You just might find your next great read.”

Inspired by her faith in God, Hoppe-Ringer felt motivated to complete the novel.

The setting for the story is loosely based on the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan. Hoppe-Ringer used to frequent the museum in the 1980s while attending the Fashion Institute of Technology, where she earned an associate degree in advertising and a bachelor of fine arts degree in packaging design.

The fairy tale for adults focuses on the character Drin, who is in her last semester at college. She is transported to a mysterious medieval-like world called Ehldaivehn.

She enters the world through a plaque in the museum after she sees someone from Ehldaivehn using it as a portal to transport to and from Earth to the mysterious land. People there have lost their faith in God after their ancestors had based their civilization on it.

When an evil presence enters Ehldaivehn, Drin conquers beasts there who threaten to remove the people’s faith in spirituality. She shines renewed light to restore their belief in God and in the process reaches new conclusions about her identity.

Influences for the book include “The Chronicles of Narnia” by C.S. Lewis, J.R.R. Tolkien novels and George MacDonald’s fairytales.

There is a strong Christian influence in her writing and content, which makes the novel style a combination of religious and fantasy genres.

“I want to try to reach readers who like fantasy-type fiction, such as ‘The Lord of the Rings,’ and impress upon men and women how our Abba Father is about love,” Hoppe-Ringer said. “I hope reading my book sparks hunger in them to read about God’s word. I hope I can plant that seed through my story.”

She also writes articles for print and online magazines and is working on short videos that are animations of children’s book illustrations.

She also has worked in graphic design, creating logos, business cards and stationery for professionals.

As a child growing up in Little Ferry, her mother, who wrote poetry and stories for college courses she was taking, inspired her to be a writer.

“I was always making up stories when I was a kid,” said Hoppe-Ringer. “My heart is really in using my imagination that God gave me to write fiction.”

She moved to Hewitt in 2007 and was married a year later. The couple spent considerable time renovating their home, and they enjoy the environmental beauty, wildlife and farmlands that West Milford offers.

Faced with health challenges, writing the novel brought the author full circle to fulfill her lifelong dream.

“I’ve loved hiking in the mountains and boating on Greenwood Lake,” she said. “I’ve even learned to live off the land too!

“This love of nature influenced parts of the book where Drin was on her journey to find the castle of Ehldaivehn.”