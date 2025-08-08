Autumn Lights Festival canceled this year

The Autumn Lights Festival this fall has been canceled, according to a message on the group’s Facebook page.

”We have spent the months since ALF 2024 working out numerous logistical issues with Ringwood State Park, who facilitates Jungle Habitat. Autumn Lights Festival Inc. and Festival Works, along with the Township of West Milford, have been in extensive discussions and negotiations with the State Parks Service and will continue to work towards bringing this event back to the community in the future. As these discussions are ongoing and will not be resolved in time to prepare for the 2025 Autumn Lights Festival, the event must be postponed until 2026,” the message said.

The festival was expanded to three days and moved from Union Valley Road to the former Jungle Habitat site last year.