Autumn Lights Festival draws thousands

Thousands of people crowded Union Valley Road for the 27th annual Autumn Lights Festival on Sunday, Oct. 8.

The festival had been postponed a day because of the forecast of heavy rain Saturday, Oct. 7.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., people shopped at about 300 vendors, including local businesses, nonprofit organizations and food trucks. Vendors’ wares included clothing, jewelry, candles, artwork, toys, book and crafts.

There also were amusements, live music, and performances by bands, local cheerleaders, dance teams, even belly dancers.

The Kids Activity Area featured carnival games, inflatables, concessions, interactive table games, a petting zoo, pumpkin painting, apple cannons, a dunk tank, pumpkin bowling, face painting and toy vendors.

Crowds took in music performances by the 3M Band, Mr. Lovejoy and Rob Cannillo.

The Pinecliff Lake Car Show, which was part of the festivities, included classic cars, trucks and motorcycles.

The beer garden, with domestic and imported brands, was hosted by West Milford Fire Company 6.

James and Jane Iovino and their son, Nick, of Franklin were at the festival for the first time. “It’s great and eventful with lots of people and things to do on a beautiful day,” he said.

Victor Padilla, 12, of West Milford bought sports trading cards from an event vendor. He said the festival drew “a big crowd and is lots of fun.”

His sister, Olivia, 8, also found the event to be fun. It was “good to spend time with family and the community,” she added.

Their mother, Bernadette, noted, “There’s much to see and do, including buying things to indulge in.”