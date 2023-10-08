Autumn Lights Festival is today

The 27th annual Autumn Lights Festival has been moved to Sunday, Oct. 8 because of the likelihood of rain on its original date, Saturday, Oct. 7.

The event is expected to attract more than 25,000 people.

Running from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the festival will have dozens of vendors, including local businesses and nonprofit organizations. All of the vendor spots were sold.

There also will be food trucks, amusements, live music on three stages, children’s activities and more.

Performing will be the 3M Band, Mr. Lovejoy and Rob Cannillo.

The Kids Activity Area, near West Milford Vision Center, will feature carnival games, inflatables, concessions, interactive table games, a petting zoo, pumpkin painting, apple cannons, a dunk tank, pumpkin bowling, face painting and toy vendors.

The Pinecliff Lake Car Show also will be part of the festivities. The show, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., is open to the public. It will include classic cars, trucks and motorcycles.

Car show registration is at 8 a.m. The entry fee is $15. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m.

For information about the car show, call Chris Ulmer at 862-684-4510 or send email to chiefmail@aol.com

The beer garden, with domestic and imported brands, will be run by West Milford Fire Company 6 in the JAE Power parking near the Wells Fargo performance area.

Free parking is planned at several locations in the township, including the West Milford Recreation Center, 66 Cahill Cross Road; the Hillcrest Building, 1810 Macopin Road; and the parking lot of Cosmos Market, 1926 Union Valley Road, Hewitt.

Shuttle buses will run all day to and from those locations to the festival.

Handicapped parking only will be in the Wells Fargo Bank parking lot, near the corner of Union Valley and Marshall Hill roads.

For information, go online to https://autumnlightsfestival.com