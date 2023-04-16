Autumn Lights Festival planned Oct. 7

The 27th annual Autumn Lights Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 1 on Union Valley Road.

The event, under the direction of Festival Works, is expected to attract more than 25,000 people, making it one of the largest street fairs in North Jersey.

Running from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the festival will have vendors, food trucks, a biergarten, amusements, bands/artists, activities and more.

Performing live will be The 3M Band, Mr. Lovejoy and Rob Cannillo with more to be announced.

The Kids Zone will feature carnival games, inflatables, concessions, interactive table games, a petting zoo, pumpkin painting, apple cannons, a dunk tank, pumpkin bowling, face painting and toy vendors.

Free parking is planned at several locations, with shuttle buses running all day to the event.

Applications for vendors, sponsors and advertisers will be available this month.

For information, go online to https://autumnlightsfestival.com. The website being updated weekly.