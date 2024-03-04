Autumn Lights Festival set for Sept. 27-29

The 28th annual Autumn Lights Festival will expand from one to three days this year.

It will be held Sept. 27-29 at the Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave.

While the schedule is being developed, the hours tentatively are set for 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.

Last fall, an estimated 25,000 people attended the event set up along Union Valley Road.

The festival is expected to feature a full-sized carnival for the first time in 30 years.

Also planned are fireworks, live music, children’s performances, food trucks, more than 300 craft vendors, and a massive Biergarten & Food Court open into the evening each day.

The Hands In 4 Youth nonprofit organization expects to offer a “Camp for a Day” experience.

West Milford residents may receive special discounts on carnival wristbands.

Applications for vendors, partners, sponsors and advertisers will be available starting March 11. Early bird pricing will end May 11.

For information, go online to autumnlightsfestival.com