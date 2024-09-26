Autumn Lights Festival starts today

The 2024 Autumn Lights Festival, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, will be held Friday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Sept. 29 at the former Jungle Habitat location, 109 Airport Road.

The festival previously was held on one day along Union Valley Road, attracting about 35,000 people.

This year, the event will include a carnival with rides and games, more than 300 craft vendors, more than 30 food trucks, and two stages showcasing more than 20 regional and national acts.

There also will be a Biergarten, children’s games and activities, and ornamental lighting displays.

The hours are 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Parking fees

The festival is free but there is a fee to park on state park property.

Parking passes may be purchased in advance online at autumnlightsfestival.com or at the gate.

Standard parking costs $15. Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible parking also will cost $15 and will have a private entrance to the festival. Premier parking, which is closest to the gate, costs $35.

Heavy traffic expected

The West Milford Office of Emergency Management warns that heavy traffic is expected because of the festival.

Delays are likely on Greenwood Lake Turnpike, Marshall Hill Road, Lincoln Avenue and Warwick Turnpike.

Drivers should plan alternate routes and extra travel time.

The festival is on state park property; issues on the site can be directed to New Jersey State Park Police 1-877-927-6337.