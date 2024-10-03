x
Autumn Lights Festival turns 30

WEST MILFORD. Event expands to three days and moves to new location.

West Milford /
| 03 Oct 2024 | 08:27
    Fiona Crosser of Rockaway plays with balloons inside an inflatable Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Autumn Lights Festival in West Milford. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    The three-day Autumn Lights Festival includes carnival rides and games. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Musicians perform on one of the two stages Sunday, Sept. 29. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Attendees dance to the music. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Members of the Pipes &amp; Drums of the West Milford Highlander Band pose. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Michael Schiaratura of Bogota and Mia Harrison of West Milford with plush toys they won at a carnival game. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    The Stetzel family of Oak Ridge. (Photo by Catherine Hayduk-DeMaria)
    Cat Sinclair and Crystal Valerie. (Photo by Catherine Hayduk-DeMaria)
    Jailen Magai of Rutherford and Maddi Schaper of West Milford. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    More than 300 craft vendors took part in the festival. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Patty O’Donnell of West Milford holds her granddaughter. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Lizandro Mancero, Ismenia Grijalva and Joshua Mancero of Nanuet, N.Y. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    More than 50 food trucks were at the event. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Musicians perform on one of the two stages. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    (Photo by Catherine Hayduk-DeMaria)
    Whiskey Crossing performs on Main Stage on Friday, Sept. 27. (Photo by Catherine Hayduk-DeMaria)
    Siren performs on Community Stage. (Photo by Catherine Hayduk-DeMaria)
    (Photo by Catherine Hayduk-DeMaria)
    (Photo by Catherine Hayduk-DeMaria)
The Autumn Lights Festival (ALF) transformed into a three-day celebration of its 30th anniversary Sept. 27-29.

The event was expanded from one day and moved from Union Valley Road to the former Jungle Habitat site to make it more convenient for attendees and decrease traffic congestion.

Organized by Festival Works, ALF featured more than 300 vendors, more than 50 food trucks, a Biergarten, live music on two stages, carnival rides and games, and after-dark parties.

People began to arrive as early as 4 p.m. Friday.

Councilman Kevin Goodsir, who also is the Exalted Ruler of Elks Lodge #2236, gave opening remarks before the bands Whiskey Crossing and Sirens performed on the Main Stage and Community Stage, respectively.

Goodsir and other Elks members were among a dozen or so volunteers running the carnival rides Saturday and Sunday.

“While the nature of this event has evolved into an independent community initiative, we are incredibly grateful that the State of New Jersey’s Jungle Habitat property is being utilized for such a vibrant occasion,” Mayor Michele Dale said. “The local vendor responsible for both the rehabilitation of the property and the production of the event has truly gone above and beyond to ensure its success. Their hard work and commitment to this effort are deeply appreciated.

”It’s exciting to welcome local and national artists as well as our wonderful local businesses and civic groups.”

She thanked the vendors “for coming together to make this event a reality.”

Hands in 4 Youth, home of Canp Vacamas had a space to promote its programming. Established in 1924, the nonprofit organization provides children, regardless of their economic and cultural environment, opportunities to pursue their dreams.

“The 30th-year celebration of Autumn Lights Festival is an amazing milestone,” said Chelsea Keeler, the camp director. “HI4Y is so happy to be part of it. We love participating in such an amazing and fun community.”

West Milford resident Cat Sinclair sampled some of the culinary options while listening to Whiskey Crossing.

“This was my first time attending the ALF and it was awesome,” she said. “With so many food truck options and great music, I can’t wait for next year.”