Autumn Lights Festival turns 30

The Autumn Lights Festival (ALF) transformed into a three-day celebration of its 30th anniversary Sept. 27-29.

The event was expanded from one day and moved from Union Valley Road to the former Jungle Habitat site to make it more convenient for attendees and decrease traffic congestion.

Organized by Festival Works, ALF featured more than 300 vendors, more than 50 food trucks, a Biergarten, live music on two stages, carnival rides and games, and after-dark parties.

People began to arrive as early as 4 p.m. Friday.

Councilman Kevin Goodsir, who also is the Exalted Ruler of Elks Lodge #2236, gave opening remarks before the bands Whiskey Crossing and Sirens performed on the Main Stage and Community Stage, respectively.

Goodsir and other Elks members were among a dozen or so volunteers running the carnival rides Saturday and Sunday.

“While the nature of this event has evolved into an independent community initiative, we are incredibly grateful that the State of New Jersey’s Jungle Habitat property is being utilized for such a vibrant occasion,” Mayor Michele Dale said. “The local vendor responsible for both the rehabilitation of the property and the production of the event has truly gone above and beyond to ensure its success. Their hard work and commitment to this effort are deeply appreciated.

”It’s exciting to welcome local and national artists as well as our wonderful local businesses and civic groups.”

She thanked the vendors “for coming together to make this event a reality.”

Hands in 4 Youth, home of Canp Vacamas had a space to promote its programming. Established in 1924, the nonprofit organization provides children, regardless of their economic and cultural environment, opportunities to pursue their dreams.

“The 30th-year celebration of Autumn Lights Festival is an amazing milestone,” said Chelsea Keeler, the camp director. “HI4Y is so happy to be part of it. We love participating in such an amazing and fun community.”

West Milford resident Cat Sinclair sampled some of the culinary options while listening to Whiskey Crossing.

“This was my first time attending the ALF and it was awesome,” she said. “With so many food truck options and great music, I can’t wait for next year.”