Baldo Bistro features Italian cuisine

Baldo Bistro offers a fusion of Italian cuisine and live entertainment.

Founded by executive chef and owner Baldo Baldassare, the restaurant combines authentic flavors from northern and southern Italy with a twist of modern American fare.

Baldassare’s culinary journey began in his family’s restaurant in Liguria, Italy, where he discovered his love for cooking.

He honed his skills at the Casino of Menton in southern France before bringing his Sicilian heritage and culinary passion to the United States.

He opened Baldo Bistro in 2022 to share his family’s cherished recipes and culinary creations.

The menu reflects Baldassare’s dedication to preserving the essence of authentic Italian cuisine from homemade pasta to thin-crust, traditional-style pizza.

The Italian offerings are not just limited to the classics. There also is a touch of modern American cuisine, such as fresh lobster rolls, house-blend burgers, and an array of Italian and American small plates designed for sharing among friends and family.

Baldo Bistro also offers wines from Italy, France and California.

During weekends, Baldo Bistro transforms into a lively entertainment venue, highlighting local bands and musicians in diverse performances.

In the upcoming months, the restaurant plans to add to the weekend entertainment with DJs and special events, such as wine dinners and Sunday brunch.

Baldo Bistro is at 9 Lakeside Road in Hewitt. To make a reservation or order take-out pizzas, call 973-506-6320.