Band concert is today at West Milford Museum

The 6th New Hampshire Volunteer Infantry’s Contra-band will perform 19th-century and Civil War-era music Saturday, Aug. 19 at the West Milford Museum, 1477 Union Valley Road.

Contra-band is an ole’ time camp band that features traditional instruments from the 19th century. It plays common tunes familiar to soldiers and civilians of the time and puts historical spins on some modern songs.

The 2 p.m. concert is free and open to the public.