Band presents annual tattoo

The West Milford High School Highlander Band hosted its 23rd annual Military Concert & Tattoo on Saturday, Nov. 11.
In addition to the Highlander Band and the West Milford Pipe and Drums, performers included the Claddagh Pipe Band of West Milford; the Bergen County Firefighters Pipe Band; the Celtic Friars Pipe Band from St. Anthony’s High School in South Huntington, Long Island; and the Clifton High School Marching Mustangs.
Veterans were honored during show, which occurred on Veterans Day in the high school gym.
Bergen County band members performed some classic rock tunes and traditional pieces using bagpipes, drums, traditional rock and jazz instruments, even a didgeridoo, a woodwind instrument traditionally used by the Aboriginal people of northern Australia.
The concert concluded with the West Milford and Clifton high school bands playing together, then a grand finale with all the bands.