Band presents annual tattoo

WEST MILFORD. Performers from several organizations take part in the military concert.

West Milford /
| 21 Nov 2023 | 01:56
    TA1 The West Milford High School Highlander Band performs during the 23rd annual Military Concert &amp; Tattoo on Nov. 11. (Photo by Fred Ashplant)
    TA2 The West Milford Pipe and Drums perform during the 23rd annual Military Concert &amp; Tattoo in the school gym. (Photos by Fred Ashplant)
    TA3 Michael Walker and his daughter Charly enjoy the show. Walker’s son Johnny is a saxophonist in the West Milford High School Highlander Band.
    TA4 Brian McLaughlin, the director of bands at West Milford High School since 2004, introduces the performers.
    TA5 A member of the Bergen County Firefighters Pipe Band plays a didgeridoo.
    The Highlander Band’s horn section.
    The West Milford Pipe and Drums.
    A trio of saxophonists give it their all.
    The Celtic Friars Pipe Band from St. Anthony’s High School in South Huntington, Long Island, enters the gym.
    The Claddagh Pipe Band of West Milford performs.
    Clifton High School majorettes kick up their heels.
    The Clifton High School marching band performs.
    The Clifton High School marching band performs.
    The Celtic Friars Pipe Band from St. Anthony’s High School play in a circle.
    The Bergen County Firefighters Pipe Band performs.
    TA5 The Bergen County Firefighters Pipe Band also includes a didgeridoo player.
The West Milford High School Highlander Band hosted its 23rd annual Military Concert & Tattoo on Saturday, Nov. 11.

In addition to the Highlander Band and the West Milford Pipe and Drums, performers included the Claddagh Pipe Band of West Milford; the Bergen County Firefighters Pipe Band; the Celtic Friars Pipe Band from St. Anthony’s High School in South Huntington, Long Island; and the Clifton High School Marching Mustangs.

Veterans were honored during show, which occurred on Veterans Day in the high school gym.

Bergen County band members performed some classic rock tunes and traditional pieces using bagpipes, drums, traditional rock and jazz instruments, even a didgeridoo, a woodwind instrument traditionally used by the Aboriginal people of northern Australia.

The concert concluded with the West Milford and Clifton high school bands playing together, then a grand finale with all the bands.