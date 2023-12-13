Battinelli Family Farms’ plan approved

The West Milford Zoning Board unanimously approved documents submitted by Battinelli Family Farms for the “revitalization of the property” at 1566 Union Valley Road, Tony Battinelli said.

The plans, reviewed at the board’s Nov. 28 meeting, call for construction of a commercial and retail facility together with a farm operation there.

“The variance was for us to farm, which is ironic because that has been a farm for over 100 years,” Battinelli said. “They unanimously granted us permission to construct all six buildings that we want to construct on the site.”

The business has approval to build on the 40-acre farm a farm stand, farm store, bakery, tap house/wine tasting area, animal petting barn and storage/food pantry where food from fresh crops will be available for people with food insecurities.

There also would be an area for parking.

The Battinellis have agreed to provide sidewalks connecting their property to the neighbors as the county has requested, Battinelli said.

“We will submit building plans, but in a perfect world, we could be open late spring (of) 2025,” he said.

Attempts to reach Zoning Board secretary Pam Jordan were unsuccessful.