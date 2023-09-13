x
Bed race returns to village

GREENWOOD LAKE. Fun annual tradition dating from the 1970s had halted in 2014.

Greenwood Lake /
| 13 Sep 2023 | 12:07
    The Emerald Point Restaurant bed, ‘One in a Minion,’ won the 2023 race. From left are rider Brielle Walker and drivers Mathew Buckley, Bailey Fry and Jaeden Walker.
    Pushing the Murphy’s Tavern &amp; Restaurant bed carrying Della Martin are, from left, Steve Marino, Ralph Costanza and Bryan Martin. Murphy’s came in second this year after winning the race in 2013 and 2014, the last time it was held. (Photos by Fred Ashplant)
    This bed is decorated as the S.S. Minnow with members dressed as characters from the 1960s television show ‘Gilligan’s Island.’ It won the prize for funniest bed.
    Aubrey Boula, granddaughter of Lions Club member Nancy Clifford, rides in the parade.
    The Murphy’s team carries the trophy in the parade before the race.
    The Lions Club bed, ‘Gloria,’ commemorates the first rocket airplane flight of U.S. mail, which occurred in 1936 in Greenwood Lake.
    Members of the Greenwood Lake Teachers’ Association push their bed in the parade.
    The parade of bed race competitors begins down Windermere Avenue.
    This bed is decorated as the S.S. Minnow with members dressed as characters from the television show ‘Gilligan’s Island.’
    The Murphy’s team poses for a photo.
    The crowd along Windermere Avenue waits for the bed race.
    Judges for the race, from left, are Denise Spalthoof, Deirdre Spalthoof and Sally Jo Warnock.
    The trophy went to the Emerald Point bed, which had the fastest time.
Greenwood Lake revived its tradition of a bed race down Windermere Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 9, nearly a decade after the last one was held in 2014.

The Emerald Point Restaurant entry, “One in a Minion,” took first place with a time of 20.46 seconds.

It was followed by Murphy’s Tavern & Restaurant with a time of 20.80. Murphy’s had been the winner in 2013 and 2014.

Seven beds were registered for the race and a few more took part in the preceding parade down Windermere.

A big crowd watched the parade and race, which were part of the festivities leading to Greenwood Lake’s centennial celebration in 2024.

The Lions Club’s bed won the title of “Most Greenwood Lake Theme.” Called “Gloria,” it commemorate the first rocket-powered airmail flight, which was conducted on Greenwood Lake ice in 1936.

The Greenwood Lake Teachers Association was named “Most Original” for a bed called “Kiss the Summer Goodbye,” featuring the faces of the members of the rock band Kiss.

A bed called the S.S. Minnow with team members dressed as characters from the 1960s television show “Gilligan’s Island” was named the funniest.

Judges for the race were Mayor Mathew Buckley, Denise Spalthoof, Deirdre Spalthoof and Sally Jo Warnock.

Warnock is the daughter of Doris Greck Martin, owner of Greck’s Maplewood Inn who was known as the Godmother of Greenwood Lake.

She started the bed race in 1974 after seeing one in Bloomingdale.