Beltone donates $1,000 to food pantry

Beltone Hearing Aid Center of West Milford placed second of hundreds of participating locations nationwide during the company’s Hear2End Hunger Food Drive.

The local store collected more than 400 nonperishable food items for the West Milford Presbyterian Church Food Pantry.

Beltone also is donating $1,000 to that food pantry.

On Dec. 20, Judy Kenney, owner and outreach manager of Beltone, presented the check to Patricia Wright.

The local business was started by the late Jack Kenney. It is run by his widow, Judy, and their sons, Sean and Ryan.