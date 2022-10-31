Berdnik, Maher vie for Passaic County Sheriff spot

The Passaic County Sheriff is up for election this year, with two candidates running: Republican Mason Maher and Democrat Richard H. Berdnik. Both candidates provided the following statements explaining their reason for running.

Mason Maher

Mason is running for sheriff because he believes that residents have had enough of one-party democrat rule and are ready for a change in leadership. The economy is tanking, crime is rising, and our kids are at-risk. Mason is running to serve the best interests of Passaic County and break up one-party Democrat control.

Mason is the only candidate for sheriff that will fight for mainstream policies that are pro-taxpayer, pro-police, and pro-parent.

Mason is a former United States Marine who defended our freedom and is currently a dedicated detective lieutenant and division commander with the Paterson Police Department. With over 32 years law enforcement experience, Mason serves as fourth president of Local #1 Superiors Officer’s Association.

As Passaic County sheriff, Mason will hold the line on taxes, stand with police to crack down on crime and illegal drugs, and empower parents to make decisions that are in the best interests of their children.

Mason is a life-long resident of Passaic County and currently resides in Hawthorne with his wife and their three children.

Richard H. Berdnik

Twelve years ago, I had the privilege of being elected as the sheriff of Passaic County. I’ve put my full effort into creating one of the top law enforcement agencies in our state. I have increased training technology and improved manpower deployment methods. I personally reviewed every budget item to determine what was necessary and what could be either eliminated or reduced. I’ve worked with the county commissioners to improve Passaic County’s financial profile while stabilizing county taxes. Within the Law Enforcement Division, I’ve worked to get more officers on patrol in every county municipality. I’ve also utilized specialized units such as narcotics, warrant division, K-9 and crime scene investigations to assist with county and municipality functions, [which] helped reduce the burden of the local taxpayer. Our Courthouse Division ensures the safety of jurors and judges and maintains order in the court rooms as well as perimeter security. As sheriff I also have responsibility for overseeing the Passaic County Jail. I’m proud of how the jail has evolved over the years. Currently, we have been working with neighboring counties on shared services agreements which has allowed us to keep the county jail open and operational and by putting more officers out on the streets and into specialized units. A great example of this is the county ambulance program which utilizes EMTs who previously worked in the jail to help with services throughout the entire county.

I am especially proud of our Community Relations Division; this division has provided crime prevention, youth-based programs, [and] assisted seniors and the disabled in a variety of different programs. They also assist in securing educational facilities and houses of worship.

If I am re-elected, I will continue to build on these efforts and work towards making the sheriff’s office an even better organization.