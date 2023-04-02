Bids for weed-harvesting, herbicide application sought

The Greenwood Lake Commission has requested bids for weed-harvesting services and herbicide application on the lake this spring.

The commission will hold a special meeting at 2 p.m. Friday, April 7 as a bidders conference. The meeting will be at the Greenwood Lake Commission office at Camp Hope, 1792 Union Valley Road, West Milford, in infirmary room 3 and 4.

To access the meeting online, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82531700218?pwd=THYvSEpBZ3hQUFdCWWpLdE41WFJZUT09

For weed harvesting, the commission will consider bids only from firms licensed by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

The firms for both contracts must have demonstrated historical expertise, experience and capability to provide the services.

The deadline for sealed bids is Tuesday, April 18. The bids must be sent to P.O. Box 93 Hewitt, NJ 07421 or the Greenwood Lake Commission office at Infirmary room 3 & 4, 1792 Union Valley Road, West Milford, NJ 07480.

Responses will be opened at the commission’s scheduled monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 at the Senior Center in Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

The commission will announce the bid awards at a special meeting at Friday, April 28 at the Camp Hope office.

Questions concerning the scope of work, response submittal or process should be directed in writing to Commissioners Paul Zarrillo and Floyd DeAngelo by email to info@gwlc.org