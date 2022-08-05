Birth Haven of Newton wins $100,000 grant

Impact 100 Garden State, a charity focused on providing grants to local non-profits, recently announced that Birth Haven of Newton, NJ, was awarded a $100,000 grant. Birth Haven, which provides temporary housing and other assistance for young pregnant mothers, will use the grant money to “provide structured, in-home therapeutic supportive services and short-term rental assistance to formerly homeless mothers with young children, who have moved into their own apartments after leaving Birth Haven, a temporary shelter,” according to Impact 100.

Other grants recipients include the Jewish Family Service and Children’s Center of Clifton-Passaic of Passaic, and Second Street Youth Center of Plainfield Inc. of Plainfield, New Jersey.

Impact 100 Garden State celebrated the awardees at its annual celebratory luncheon in Morristown at the Morristown Club on July 28.

The luncheon recognizes the start of these nonprofit recipients’ grant periods. It is an opportunity for grant recipient representatives to establish relationships with their Impact 100 grant administration liaisons, network with peer grant recipients, and get acquainted with the Community Foundation of New Jersey’s role in Impact 100’s grant processes.

Impact 100 Garden State, an all-women organization, collects donations from its members, which are combined to create high-impact grants to nonprofits that reach underserved populations in Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex and Union counties, New Jersey. Since the organization’s founding in 2013, the organization has donated more than $2.7 million to local nonprofits.

For more information on Impact 100 Garden State’s current and past grant recipients, and membership interest, visit impact100gardenstate.org.