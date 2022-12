The Bissett Bells neighbors, who live in Highview Estates in West Milford, will hold their 15th annual caroling event Friday, Dec. 16.

This year, they will honor Bryan Tereskiewicz, who passed unexpectedly in 2021, by donating toys to the pediatric ward at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Tereskiewicz possessed a tremendous amount of Christmas spirit that was shared with all, said Dawn Creazzo. “He will be very missed.”