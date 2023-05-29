Blacksmith will be at Long Pond Ironworks this weekend

Blacksmith demonstrations are planned this weekend at Long Pond Ironworks, 1334 Greenwood Lake Turnpike, Hewitt.

Professional blacksmith and historical interpreter Gaspar Lesznik of White Star Forge in Upper Saddle River will show traditional techniques and tools used to forge metal into period historical items.

He also will speak about the importance of blacksmiths from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday June 3 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4.

Admission is free. Museum and site tours are available.

For information, go online to longpondironworks.org or call (973) 657-1688.