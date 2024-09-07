Book sale opens Friday

The Friends of the West Milford Township Library’s annual book sale will be Sept. 13-15 at Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave.

Donated books may be dropped off at Wallisch Homestead from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 3, 4, 5, 6, 9 and 10; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. Book donations are tax-deductible.

The sale hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 and Saturday, Sept. 14 and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.

The Lion’s Club of West Milford will be selling hot dogs at the sale Saturday.

The sale is a major fundraiser for the Friends of the Library, which supports the library’s many programs and services.