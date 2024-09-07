x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Book sale opens Friday

West Milford /
| 07 Sep 2024 | 09:03
    Lorraine Gastrock of West Milford sorts books Wednesday, Sept. 4 for the Friends of the West Milford Township Library’s annual book sale Sept. 13-15 at Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave. (Photos by Kathy Shwiff)
    Lorraine Gastrock of West Milford sorts books Wednesday, Sept. 4 for the Friends of the West Milford Township Library’s annual book sale Sept. 13-15 at Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave. (Photos by Kathy Shwiff)
    Residents donate books for the sale.
    Residents donate books for the sale.
    Members of the Friends of the West Milford Township Library sort donated books in the barn.
    Members of the Friends of the West Milford Township Library sort donated books in the barn.
    Members of the Friends of the West Milford Township Library sort donated books in the barn.
    Members of the Friends of the West Milford Township Library sort donated books in the barn.

The Friends of the West Milford Township Library’s annual book sale will be Sept. 13-15 at Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave.

Donated books may be dropped off at Wallisch Homestead from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 3, 4, 5, 6, 9 and 10; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. Book donations are tax-deductible.

The sale hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 and Saturday, Sept. 14 and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.

The Lion’s Club of West Milford will be selling hot dogs at the sale Saturday.

The sale is a major fundraiser for the Friends of the Library, which supports the library’s many programs and services.