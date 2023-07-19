Books may be donated for annual sale

The Friends of the West Milford Township Library are collecting donated books for the annual book sale, which is scheduled Sept. 15-17.

Residents are asked to donate gently used books that are not torn, mildewed, water-stained or dirty.

Books may be dropped off at the West Milford Presbyterian Church garages, 1452 Union Valley Road, at these times:

• 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 24 and 31 and Sept. 7.

• 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays, Aug. 25 and Sept. 1 and 8.

• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Aug. 26 and Sept. 2 and 9.

Please do not donate medical books or textbooks more than three years old and no encyclopedias.

For information or if you would like to help with the collection or sale, please call 973-768-9468.

This is an opportunity for teens to get service hours for school.