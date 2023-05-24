Botanical Garden plans programs, concerts

The New Jersey State Botanical Garden (NJBG) has a number of programs planned in June as well as a Summer Concert Series.

The garden, on Morris Road in Ringwood, is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Admission and parking are free.

For information, call 973-962-9534 or go online to njbg.org

• Sunday, June 4: Skylands Manor tours are offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Volunteer docents lead visitors on a tour of the architecture and history of Skylands Manor.

Fee: $10 for adults; $7 for senior citizens, age 65+, and students 6-18; free for younger than 6.

• Friday, June 9: Central Brass will perform at 6:30 p.m.

The brass quintet offers a wide range of popular, Broadway, Americana, jazz, folk, ragtime and classical music.

Bring a lawn chair; concert moves to the Carriage House in bad weather. $5 per person donation requested.

• Saturday, June 10: Wildflower Walk at 1 p.m.

Join Darlene Nowak in checking out the many delightful flowers and ferns in the shady, wooded Wildflower Garden. Meet at the Carriage House, and wear sturdy shoes.

Fee: $5; free for children younger than 12.

Rain date: 1 p.m. June 17.

• Saturday, June 10: Easy-To-Grow Native Plants - Part 1 at 2:30 p.m.

Elaine Silverstein takes you through one year in the life of a native-plant garden, highlighting more than 30 species of native plants that are beautiful, very easy to gro, and, in some cases, deer-proof.

Indoors at the Carriage House Visitor Center. Free.

• Sunday, June 11: Audubon: Bluebird Walk at 10 a.m.

The Bergen County Audubon Society will lead a walk through the gardens and fields as we visit the volunteer installed/monitored/maintained nest boxes and learn why they are important to the Eastern Bluebird. We’ll also identify the many birds and butterflies we find along the way.

Meet at the Carriage House. Free.

Rain cancels.

• Sunday, June 11: Yoga in the Garden at 11 a.m.

Join Mary Ann Gebhardt in the garden for gentle yoga to connect with the beauty of nature, followed by guided relaxation to the sounds of nature and Tibetan singing bowls.

Gebhardt is a renown yoga practitioner and a Chopra Certified Instructor.

Bring a yoga mat or towel.

Meet at the Carriage House. Rain cancels.

Fee: $5 for members and $10 for nonnmembers at the door.

• Sunday, June 18: Father’s Day Family Woodland Hike at 1 p.m.

An easy, child-friendly hike in the garden’s woodlands, where you’ll learn a bit about the plants and animals around you in a hike designed to fit the group. Smaller children may need to be carried.

Wear sturdy shoes, meet at the Carriage House Visitor Center. Rain cancels. Free.

• Friday, June 23: Rock ‘n’ roll concert by The Kootz at 6:30 p.m.

Bring a lawn chair; concert moves to the Carriage House in bad weather. $5 per person donation requested.

• Saturday, June 24: Wildflower Walk at 10 a.m.

Join Darlene Nowak in checking out the many delightful flowers and ferns in the shady, wooded Wildflower Garden.

Wear sturdy shoes, meet at the Carriage House. Rain cancels.

Fee: $5 for adults; free for children younger than 12.