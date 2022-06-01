Boy Scout Troop 114 marches in Memorial Day Parade

It was a sunny Monday afternoon as Boy Scout Troop 114 took to the streets to march alongside several local community groups, school bands, and more during West Milford’s annual Memorial Day Parade at Veterans Memorial Park on May 30. It was a day to honor those who served and sacrificed for the U.S.

Reader Bret Harmen, who provided the photo, commented, “It was a nice return to normality after several years of no parades!” Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the parade had not taken place in recent years.

Boy Scout Troop 114 has operated in West Milford since 1960, according to its website. In addition to parades, the troop participates in camping trips, adventure programs, and community service activities.