Scouts from Troop 151 will pick up used Christmas trees for chipping and recycling to a local farm.

To reserve a pickup, call 973-557-0554. Reservations are available for Jan. 2, 7 and 8.

The troop asks for an $8 donation for each tree.

Reservations and donations may be made online at www.xmastreepickup.com

Please specify which day you would like the tree to be picked up.