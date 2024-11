All West Milford businesses with a physical storefront are invited to participate in the second annual Holiday Business Decorating Contest.

Participation is free.

Submit a photo of the decorations to recreation@westmilford.org by Wednesday, Nov. 27.

The contest winner will be presented with a plaque at the tree lighting ceremony Dec. 2.

Entries will be judged on originality, arrangement, theme and overall presentation.

All decorations must be in good taste and family oriented.