Cablevision concerns lead discussion at West Milford council meeting

Cablevision was a focal point of discussion during the latest West Milford Township Council meeting on March 18, where officials reviewed the township’s service agreement and heard concerns about accessibility requirements and customer responsiveness.

Mayor Michele Dale said West Milford maintains a nonexclusive agreement with Cablevision, meaning residents are not limited to a single cable provider.

Resident Bob Nicholson criticized the company for not attending the meeting and said he wants cable providers to be more responsive to township concerns and residents’ needs. He also noted that new federal requirements will mandate closed captioning for all television stations and audio description services beginning April 27, 2026, adding that communities with fewer than 50,000 residents have until April 27, 2027, to comply.

Nicholson said the upgrades could be costly for providers but emphasized the importance of accessibility services.

In other business, Dale proclaimed March 26, 2026, as Purple Day for Epilepsy Awareness and designated April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The council is accepting nominations for its Volunteer of the Year Award through March 20, with the award to be presented April 29.

Councilman Michael Chazukow said the Heritage Committee will host a special flag exhibit in July to mark the nation’s 250th anniversary and is seeking volunteers.

Boy Scout John Jones joined Dale at the dais and assisted with portions of the meeting, including roll call and reading the chairman’s report, with support from Troops 44 and 44G. Dale thanked the scouts for participating in local government and civic education.

Registration is open for the township’s children’s fishing derby, scheduled for May 16 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Bubbling Springs Lower Lake. Organizers said the lake will be stocked with 100 bass and three trout, with food and prizes available for participants.

Chairman Rudy Hass also reminded residents that worn American flags can be turned in June 14 for proper disposal and noted that Memorial Day observances are approaching