Cadets introduced to police work

Seventeen boys and girls ages 11-13 got a taste of police work, practices and training during West Milford’s first Junior Police Academy, held at West Milford High School this week.

“The Junior Police Academy is not your typical summer camp,” said Police Chief Shannon Sommerville. “When I became chief, I wanted to give back to our community. This program is one way to enable children to better understand policing and that police are here to help, not to fear. It lets youngsters interact with law enforcement, gain insights into what we do and open lines of communication.

“By the end of the week, each cadet will be a little bit stronger, smarter about police work and what we do, and have gained an unforgettable life experience,” he said.

Wearing replica blue police academy gear with their last names on the back of their shirts, the cadets started with a sit-down introduction to the Junior Police Academy instructors - all members of the West Milford Police Department - who set the tone, rules and expectations for the week.

In addition to “Yes, Sir or Ma’am” and “No, Sir or Ma’am” responses, the cadets quickly learned proper uniform display, police etiquette, marching and formation drills, and physical training - a scaled-down version of the Police Academy that instills the values of hard work, discipline and teamwork.

They were without mobile phones and video games during academy hours, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. They will graduate at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 with parents, family and friends present.

A demanding week

“In one week, these kids will get a better understanding of policing and what it takes to become police officers,” said school resource officer Sue Novakowski, who Sommerville charged with organizing the initiative.

In developing the program, she explored junior police academies conducted by other municipalities, learned about best practices and programs, and spoke with experts, including teachers, police academy instructors and health-care professionals.

The application process included input from parents about their child’s special or medical needs, including individual limitations, allergies and other conditions as well as medications. Ambulance and first-aid personnel were on site for all activities.

“Above all, we ensure a safe and healthy environment for each cadet,” Novakowski said. “It’s a demanding week, with a lot of physical and mental exertion - challenging cadets to reach new heights. We make sure that the cadets are properly hydrated, get rest time between sessions and have a proper lunch.

“Coming out of the academy, each cadet will gain a better sense of pride and self-respect, respect for others, teamwork, new friendships and a broader sense of community. They’ll have learned a lot about themselves and police officers and maybe one day consider a law enforcement career.”

Taste of police work

Academy instructors were Detective Nik Snook, Juvenile Detective Derek Finley, and Officers Amy Antonucci, James Fulton and Novakowski.

Snook, who was lead instructor for many of the drills and serves as an instructor at the Passaic County Police Academy, pointed out that the junior academy by design is disciplined and rigorous.

“Our goal is to deliver a real police academy experience in one week,” said Snook, who is a military veteran. “While scaled down, we didn’t cut corners and took our cadets through drills and experiences that push them and, in turn, builds capabilities and confidence individually and as a team. We also want them to learn and have fun.”

Finley said, “This program is a way for kids to get a taste of what it is to be a police officer, our various functions and how to become police officer. The kids responded well and got a lot out of academy. I’m proud of our cadets. They are all enthusiastic and motivated young people who want to learn about policing and ways to give back to the community.”

Each day began with physical training, inspection and formation drills. Academy sessions included presentations by New Jersey State Police Aviation, which flew and landed a helicopter on the high school grass field.

State Police Trooper Matt Sullivan, who piloted the Bedminster-based aircraft, and his crew spoke about their mission, such as medivac service; answered cadets’ questions; and provided a helicopter tour.

Members of West Milford Fire Department Company #3 Greenwood Forest demonstrated vehicle rescue and general firefighting practices. The First Aid Squad and the Police Department’s Scuba Team provided demonstrations and insights into their roles and services to the community.

Also presenting at the academy were representatives of the Passaic County Sheriff Hostage Negotiation and SWAT teams, Bomb Squad, Mounted Police, Motorcycle Unit, Crime Scene Investigation and K9 Corps.

Plan to expand

Novakowski and the other instructors underscored what they learned from the Junior Police Academy as they look to the future.

Sommerville is committed to expanding the program yearly.

“Our instructors are among the best people in the WMPD,” he said. “Each has exceptional training and experience to provide valuable and positive interaction with the youngsters. They were highly professional and enthusiastic, worked hard during the week, and showed care for the cadets.

“We also owe great thanks to our law enforcement partners in the State Police, Passaic County Sheriff’s Department and Police Academy. Without their support and participation, this program would not have been possible.”

“The 2024 Junior Police Academy is our first yet not our last. We’re thrilled to bring a valuable and memorable experience to our youngsters and the West Milford community.”