Campers given free glasses

Nearly 40 campers received new eyeglasses Wednesday, July 26 at Camp Vacamas in West Milford.

Jonas Philanthropies and Vision to Learn were joined by Warby Parker this year, the third year of the program, which tests the eyesight of children from low-income communities and provides free prescription glasses to whoever needs them.

The glasses are being presented at Hands in 4 Youth Camp Vacamas and 12 other camps in New Jersey.

Jonas Philanthropies more than doubled the donation it made last year, and Warby Parker, which sells glasses online and in stores, provided the glasses. Warby Parker has a company goal of giving away one pair of glasses for each pair sold, John Jonas told the campers Wednesday.

The partnership of Jonas Philanthropies’ Vision Health program and Vision to Learn was expected to provide 1,770 vision screenings, 533 exams and 453 glasses this summer. In addition to Camp Vacamas, children at camps in Newark, Paterson, Passaic, Jersey City, Hoboken, Union, Garfield and Plainfield will benefit from the program.

Vision disability is the single most prevalent disabling condition among children in the U.S. according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, interfering with their ability to learn and holding them back socioeconomically.

When children were cut off from access to vision health programs provided at school during the pandemic, Jonas Philanthropies and Vision to Learn created an alternative by bringing mobile clinics to summer programs in New Jersey.