Car show attracts 400

West Milford /
| 08 Oct 2025 | 04:13
    A custom hot rod is parked next a late model Ford Thunderbird at the third annual AUTOmn Fest Car Show on Sept. 27 at the Wallisch Homestead. (Photos by Fred Ashplant)
    Modern exotic cars on display.
    1964 Chevy K Blazer
    1972 Ford Ranchero
    Doug Grayson and his family in front of their 1976 Ford Bronco.
    All-original 1957 Studebaker President owned by Sean Clarke of West Milford.
    1928 Auburn touring car
    1941 Ford Coupe with a satin finish next to a Willys coupe from the same era.
    A rare original International Harvester model 100 pickup.
    The Alien Beast.
    1956 Ford Victoria
    1956 Ford F-100
    1957 Chevy Belair
    1971 Plymoth Valiant ‘Scamp’
    1972 Ford Ranchero
    The event organizer, Passaic County Police Benevolent Association 286, sells raffle tickets.
    Trophies were presented in six categories.
    A vendor sells model cars.
More than 400 people attended the third annual AUTOmn Fest Car Show on Sept. 27 at the Wallisch Homestead.

More than 100 cars and trucks were on display. They ranged from fast modern cars to vintage customs and restored classics. There also were trucks from mild custom to wild mods.

Trophies were presented in six categories.

The event was organized by Passaic County Police Benevolent Association 286.

For adults, there was a beer garden and a cigar trailer set up like a gentleman’s smoking den. There also were food trucks, a vendor selling model cars, and a DJ played a mix of Latin pop and electronic dance music as well as some rock favorites.