Car show attracts 400

More than 400 people attended the third annual AUTOmn Fest Car Show on Sept. 27 at the Wallisch Homestead.

More than 100 cars and trucks were on display. They ranged from fast modern cars to vintage customs and restored classics. There also were trucks from mild custom to wild mods.

Trophies were presented in six categories.

The event was organized by Passaic County Police Benevolent Association 286.

For adults, there was a beer garden and a cigar trailer set up like a gentleman’s smoking den. There also were food trucks, a vendor selling model cars, and a DJ played a mix of Latin pop and electronic dance music as well as some rock favorites.