The West Milford High School Parent-Teacher-Student Organization will host its second annual Car Show, Food Truck and Vendor Fair from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 4 at the high school.

It is free to the public.

To register your car or as a vendor, text Nicole Petrosillo at 201-317-7046 or send email to Nicole.Petrosillo@wmtps.org