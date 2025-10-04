Car shows planned today

The second annual Car Show hosted by the Upper Greenwood Lake Elementary School PTA will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 1911 Union Valley Road, Hewitt.

Registration of cars, trucks and bikes begins at 9 a.m.

Cost is $20 per vehicle. Admission is free to spectators.

The event also includes DJ Danny C., Pixie Pop the clown, a magician, a beer garden and food trucks.

Car Show fundraiser

The second annual Car Show fundraiser hosted by West Milford Volunteer Fire Company #6 will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bubbling Springs Park, 1468 Macopin Road.

Registration is $25 and includes bagels and coffee.

The event will include a DJ and hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken fingers, fries and soda.

The rain date is Sunday, Oct. 5.