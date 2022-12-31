CASA seeks volunteers to advocate for children

Each year, almost 350 children are removed from their homes in Passaic County because of abuse and/or neglect.

Passaic County CASA, the organization charged with advocating for these children, is seeking 20 people to join the upcoming training class for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs).

These children are separated from everyone and everything they’ve known: parents, friends, teachers, siblings and often their personal belongings. They need an advocate to look out for their interests and be a consistent presence while they are living in foster care.

CASA volunteers are compassionate, dedicated community members from all backgrounds who believe that every child deserves someone to speak up for them. They are partnered with a child or group of siblings and spend time with them. They gather information about the child’s needs from the family, caretakers, teachers, doctors and caseworkers and make informed recommendations to the family court about the child’s future.

The role of a CASA volunteer is to advocate for whatever is in the best interest of the child. From helping siblings find permanent homes together to setting up a child with needed services to uncovering information that helps reunite a loving family, volunteer advocates make incredible differences in the lives of children who have been abused and/or neglected.

CASA volunteers do not require any specific educational or professional background. To become one, a person must be 21 years or older, have the ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing, pass a background check, and complete the 30-hour training program.

The first step is to attend an informational session, which provides details about the volunteer experience and an opportunity for prospective volunteers to ask questions.

The next information sessions will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 online, 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 in person at the CASA office or noon Friday Jan. 13 online.

To register, go to www.passaiccountycasa.org/info-sessions or call 973-832-4002.