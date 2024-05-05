Centennial Boxing Showdown planned Saturday

Greenwood Lake, N.Y., will celebrate its reputation as a training ground for many of the top professional boxers with a Centennial Boxing Showdown on Saturday, May 11.

The Floyd Patterson Boxing Club, together with USA Boxing, will present 10 bouts from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Greenwood Lake Middle School. Doors open at 3 p.m.

Featured will be men and women boxers of all age groups. Each bout will be three rounds.

Categories range from pee-wee (8 years old) to masters (older than 40). The pee-wee rounds last 1.5 minutes each; masters are two minutes each.

General admission tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children. Children younger than 5 are admitted for free. A VIP Ringside ticket, including food, costs $100, and a VIP table of eight is $500.

To buy tickets online, go to gwlcentennial.org/shop

In the 1940s, boxers such as Joe Louis, Sugar Ray Robinson, Rocky Marciano, Rocky Graziano and Floyd Patterson trained in Greenwood Lake.