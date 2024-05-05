x
Centennial Boxing Showdown planned Saturday

GREENWOOD LAKE. Ten bouts will be held in categories ranging from pee-wee (8 years old) to masters (older than 40).

greenwood lake, n.y. /
| 05 May 2024 | 10:43
    The pee-wee boxing rounds will last 1.5 minutes each. (Photo courtesy of USA Boxing)
    Joe Louis at Greenwood Lake. (Photo courtesy of the Library of Congress)
    Sugar Ray Robinson and his trainer George Gainford at the Greenwood Lake Training Camp in 1950. (Photo courtesy of the New York Public Library)
Greenwood Lake, N.Y., will celebrate its reputation as a training ground for many of the top professional boxers with a Centennial Boxing Showdown on Saturday, May 11.

The Floyd Patterson Boxing Club, together with USA Boxing, will present 10 bouts from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Greenwood Lake Middle School. Doors open at 3 p.m.

Featured will be men and women boxers of all age groups. Each bout will be three rounds.

Categories range from pee-wee (8 years old) to masters (older than 40). The pee-wee rounds last 1.5 minutes each; masters are two minutes each.

General admission tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children. Children younger than 5 are admitted for free. A VIP Ringside ticket, including food, costs $100, and a VIP table of eight is $500.

To buy tickets online, go to gwlcentennial.org/shop

In the 1940s, boxers such as Joe Louis, Sugar Ray Robinson, Rocky Marciano, Rocky Graziano and Floyd Patterson trained in Greenwood Lake.