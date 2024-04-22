Centennial boxing showdown to headline Greenwood Lake Middle School

On Saturday, May 11, Greenwood Lake’s reputation as a destination training ground for many of the top professional boxers will be celebrated at the Greenwood Lake Middle School, where the Floyd Patterson Boxing Club, together with USA Boxing, will present a sanctioned match of 10 bouts, from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Each of the 10 bouts will be three rounds each, from pee-wee categories (8 years old) to masters (over 40). The pee-wee rounds last 1.5 minutes each; masters are 2 minutes each, featuring both men and women boxers, at all age groups.

The May 11 event will feature limited ringside VIP seating tables that include a specially selected menu from restaurants in the area, with beverages and dessert. In addition, a bleacher section will enable kids and their families to enjoy an array of bouts for all age groups. All attendees will also be able to purchase food and beverages during the event held at the middle school’s facility at 1247 Lakes Road, Monroe.

Many boxing greats had trained at The Long Pond training camp in Greenwood Lake in the 1940s and 50s. Sugar Ray Robinson, the welterweight, had never been KO’d, but many of his opponents had greeted the floor of the ring, including Fritzie Zivic, Maxie Shapiro, Ruben Shank, Joe Curcio, and several others. On December 9, 1956, the Steve Allen show televised Sugar Ray Robinson from Greenwood Lake, now a middleweight champion, going through a sparring session at Long Pond Training Camp, in preparation for his upcoming title bout against Gene Fulmer.

Greenwood Lake’s reputation as a famous boxing training ground continued into the 1960s, until the training camp burned down in 1971. Tickets for the upcoming match on May 11 are available at GWLCentennial.org. The Saturday afternoon event will offer VIP ringside seating, bleacher seating for fans young and old, and sponsorship packages for businesses wishing to participate in the historic occasion.